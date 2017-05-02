After a series of action-packed films, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh aka MSG is back with a different genre film titled Jattu Engineer.

In the previous films including MSG: The Messenger, MSG: The Warrior Lion Heart, Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab MSG Lion Heart 2, Singh was seen performing stunts - he'd fly, he'd run, he'd take on thousands of people with his bare hands - basically he'd just be invincible. But, in Jattu Engineer, Singh is experimenting with comedy genre and is set to tickle your funny bone. Not that his previous films didn't, but this time, the film actually promises to be a laugh riot.

Set in a village where the people are lazy, addicted to drugs, alcohol and gambling, Singh plays a teacher who'll obviously change the face of the village and be the god that villagers have been waiting for. The film is directed by 'FD-D' meaning father-daughter duo Gurmeet and Honeypreet Insan.

Image: Yogen Shah

For the ones, who haven't had a chance to see some of his previous works, should know that he emerges as the ultimate saviour in all his films. Apart from the record-breaking credits he earns in his film, he can protect the earth from aliens, he can conduct a surgical strike on Pakistan and he can solve all other meager issues side by side.