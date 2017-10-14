Gwyneth Paltrow Thankful For Support After Making Sexual Harassment Claims

: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow thanked her peers for their support after she accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.Paltrow gave a message of thanks at Variety's Power of Women L.A. Luncheon on Friday. At the intimate event, actress Michelle Pfeiffer, singer Kelly Clarkson, actress Octavia Spencer, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins were honoured, reports people.com."It's really wonderful to be in a room with so many women who are making a difference and supporting the causes that mean the most to them," Paltrow said before introducing Pfeiffer."As everybody said, it's especially timely right now. I feel very honoured to be amongst you all and very honoured, after many decades in this industry, to feel the support and coming together of everybody in this industry this week. So thank you very much," she added.Paltrow is one of dozens of women who came forward this week to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct - including Cara Delevingne, Ashley Judd and Angelina Jolie.The mother-of-two told the New York Times that the movie mogul made unwanted advances towards her in a hotel room when she was 22.The encounter, which she said occurred after Weinstein hired her for the lead role in Emma, allegedly ended with him placing his hands on her and suggesting a massage.Paltrow's then-boyfriend, actor Brad Pitt, then confronted Weinstein about the incident at a Hollywood party around 1995, a source said.After the alleged confrontation, Paltrow said that Weinstein called her and threatened her not to speak to anyone else about it.