Arjun, Shraddha-Starrer Half Girlfriend Movie Review: Live

Half Girlfriend, based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name, is finally set to hit the theaters today. The film brings together an oven-fresh pairing, Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, both of whom, have had their share of successes and failures at the box office.

The film's plot is expected to be exactly same as that of the book, so for the ones well acquainted with Bhagat's 'literature', know what's in store for them. The film revolves around a coming-of-age love story featuring Arjun Kapoor as a Bihari boy, Madhav Jha, and Shraddha as an elite society girl Riya Somani. What happens when a non-English speaking man falls in love with a rich woman? Will the language prove to be a barrier? Or will love overcome all the odds?

As for the actors, it'll be interesting to see Arjun and Shraddha sharing screen space for the first time. Considering that both of them have had a bad stroke of luck at the box office with their last films OK Jaanu and Ki and Ka respectively, a hit is needed.

Will the two of them manage to leave an impact with their onscreen chemistry? Will this adaptation be any different from the novel? Will viewers relate to Shraddha-Arjun's love story? Kriti Tulsiani from News18.com is inside the theater to find out.

