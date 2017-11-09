Halle Berry is In Incognito Mode as She Roams the Streets of Mumbai

Caught a sunrise in Mumbai today A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:57am PST

Take time to get lost today A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

: Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry is in India and enjoying getting "lost" in the streets of the country's financial and film capital, as well as soaking in the sun.Berry, known for films like Monster's Ball, Die Another Day and X-Men, revealed through her Instagram account that she is in India."Caught a sunrise in Mumbai today," the actress posted on Wednesday, along with a photograph capturing a skyline full of high-rises as the sun rays add an orange tinge to the sky.In another image posted a few hours later, Berry is seen wearing a tie-and-dye knee-length casual dress, with her hair tied in a ponytail. It's a wide angle back shot and encapsulates a street lined by cars and two-wheelers and flanked by restaurants."Take time to get lost today," Berry wrote with the photograph, which includes a banner popular restaurant Bade Miya, known best for its delectable kebabs.Her visit comes amidst no pre-publicity, and the purpose of her visit is not known.