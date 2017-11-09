Halle Berry is In Incognito Mode as She Roams the Streets of Mumbai
Berry, known for films like Monster's Ball, Die Another Day and X-Men, revealed through her Instagram account that she is in India.
Mumbai: Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry is in India and enjoying getting "lost" in the streets of the country's financial and film capital, as well as soaking in the sun.
"Caught a sunrise in Mumbai today," the actress posted on Wednesday, along with a photograph capturing a skyline full of high-rises as the sun rays add an orange tinge to the sky.
In another image posted a few hours later, Berry is seen wearing a tie-and-dye knee-length casual dress, with her hair tied in a ponytail. It's a wide angle back shot and encapsulates a street lined by cars and two-wheelers and flanked by restaurants.
"Take time to get lost today," Berry wrote with the photograph, which includes a banner popular restaurant Bade Miya, known best for its delectable kebabs.
Her visit comes amidst no pre-publicity, and the purpose of her visit is not known.
