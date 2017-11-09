GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Halle Berry is In Incognito Mode as She Roams the Streets of Mumbai

Berry, known for films like Monster's Ball, Die Another Day and X-Men, revealed through her Instagram account that she is in India.

IANS

Updated:November 9, 2017, 4:08 PM IST
Halle Berry is In Incognito Mode as She Roams the Streets of Mumbai
Image: Instagram/ Halle Berry
Mumbai: Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry is in India and enjoying getting "lost" in the streets of the country's financial and film capital, as well as soaking in the sun.

Berry, known for films like Monster's Ball, Die Another Day and X-Men, revealed through her Instagram account that she is in India.

"Caught a sunrise in Mumbai today," the actress posted on Wednesday, along with a photograph capturing a skyline full of high-rises as the sun rays add an orange tinge to the sky.

Caught a sunrise in Mumbai today

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on



In another image posted a few hours later, Berry is seen wearing a tie-and-dye knee-length casual dress, with her hair tied in a ponytail. It's a wide angle back shot and encapsulates a street lined by cars and two-wheelers and flanked by restaurants.

"Take time to get lost today," Berry wrote with the photograph, which includes a banner popular restaurant Bade Miya, known best for its delectable kebabs.

Take time to get lost today

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on



Her visit comes amidst no pre-publicity, and the purpose of her visit is not known.

