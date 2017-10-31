Halloween-inspired Episodes To Bring Out The Geek-Freak in You

If spooky decorations, horror genre, and faux-dread feel make you jump in joy, then you, my dear friend, are a legit Halloween geek. You may not have access to the best options to go trick-or-treating, but hey there’s another amazing way to satisfy your inner geek. Netflix brings you the perfect bunch of epic Halloween moments from the land of television. Are you low on nerdy conversation starters? Stress not, this handy guide will help you ace your Halloween shindig. Go ahead and geek out on the best of the spooky fest.: No doubt B99 is one of the best comedies on air right now, but there’s one thing they do better than comedy itself, and that’s Halloween. What started out as a battle of wits between Holt & Peralta, over the past five seasons, has become a day of elaborate schemes involving the whole precinct. And just when you thought it could get no better, in came the champion belt (or cummerbund as per Holt). Get ready to have your mind blown away with this one.: You don’t often get to see freshmen going on a trick or treat routine. But Sam convinces Bill and Neal to join him in his quest, and what follows is googly eyes from the neighbours and dollops of embarrassment. On the other hand, Lindsay gets a taste of freak mode.: Here’s a Halloween episode that’s no less on drama. The children are in Halloween spirit, ready to dress up as a gypsy and hobo, while the Don and Sally are dealing with matters of their own. But then what’s a family that doesn’t come together on Halloween.: It’s Halloween. Who rules all things Halloween-y on screen? Monsieur Alfred Hitchcock, of course! A funny roller coaster ride of vertigo, mistaken identities, and spying tendencies, this is a must-watch episode for all Halloween lovers.: It’s that Halloween. The one before the die was cast, events were set into motion, and Alison went missing. The biggest concern then for the gang was to score an invite to Noel’s party.: Bonnie’s left for her heavenly abode. Silas and Stefan are doppelgangers. Qetsiyah’s out for blood. But, hey, it’s Halloween and there is a Monster’s Ball. And drama is where the gang from Mystic Falls are.