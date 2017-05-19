Two days after Apurva Asrani called out Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Hansal Mehta over Simran credit row, Mehta has now taken to Twitter to voice his opinion.

He finally opened up about the allegations and said that he isn't bothered by any name calling on social media by "someone desperate to seek attention and gain sympathy". Asrani had alleged that the film's lead actress, Kangana Ranaut, tried to discredit his work by saying that Mehta turned up to her with a one-line screenplay and she developed the entire story. He also showed his dissent in the fact that the actress' credit of 'additional dialogue and story writer' appears before the main writer's credit in the film's teaser.

"Yes, I am guilty. Guilty of crediting individuals who contribute to making my films very special to many of us," Mehta tweeted.

"Call me names, as many names as you want. But in your desperation to seek attention and gain sympathy do not try to harm my film," he wrote about his partner writer in films like Shahid and Aligarh.

The director also responded to Asrani's "show some spine" remark and wrote, "My spine is whatever it is, weak or strong, it is only for my film and nothing else. If I chose not to speak it is for my film.

"And when I do speak it will only be in the service of my film-not driven by any blackmail or any noise on social media where dignity is perceived as weakness and conversation is replaced by allegation."

Asrani, too, reacted to Mehta's note on Twitter saying, "If only he mentioned 'the truth' as many times as he has mentioned 'MY film', he wouldn't have found himself in this degrading situation."

Meanwhile, another writer, Sameer Gautam, has accused Asrani of stealing credits for Shahid and called him "a regular offender".

(With inputs from PTI)