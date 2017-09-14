GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hansal Mehta's 'Fan Moment' With Denis Menochet

Hansal Mehta had a fan moment with French star Denis Menochet.

IANS

Updated:September 14, 2017, 8:21 AM IST
A file photo of Hansal Mehta.
Toronto: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta had a fan moment with French star Denis Menochet at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival 2017 (TIFF) here.

The director, whose film Omerta was premiered at the festival and received an overwhelming response from the audience, on Tuesday shared a photograph of himself along with Menochet.




"Fan moment at TIFF 17. With the amazing Denis Menochet," Mehta captioned the image.

Menochet is known for his performance in films like Inglourious Basterds by Quentin Tarantino, Robin Hood and The Adopted among many others.

Omerta, which stars Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, tells the story of infamous British-born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, also popularly known as the man responsible for the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.
