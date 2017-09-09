GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Wishes Pour In For The Actor

Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to wish Akshay Kumar.

IANS

Updated:September 9, 2017, 2:49 PM IST
(Getty Images)
Mumbai: A string of Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kabir Bedi, Farhan Akhtar and Taapsee Pannu among many others have wished National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar, who turned 50 on Saturday.

Here is what they have tweeted:

Hrithik Roshan: Happy birthday Akshay Kumar keep shining. 'Gold' to diamond. All my love.




Kabir Bedi: Happy Birthday, Akshay Kumar! You are one of India's most enduring stars, a truly amazing career! Brilliant! Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar.




Farhan Akhtar: Akshay turns 'Gold' in more ways than one. Happy 50th in advance Akshay Kumar love and best wishes always.




Riteish Deshmukh: Akshay Kumar's birthday party - when we realise there is no cake - because the half centurion is on a diet. Happy birthday Akshay Kumar.




Taapsee Pannu: Everytime I feel tired or feel something is impossible I look up to him and charge through a brick wall Happy birthday Akshay kumar.




Dia Mirza: Happy Birthday! Thank you for investing in such wonderful films. You are gold! Akshay Kumar.




Arjun Rampal: Happy birthday Akki. Akshay Kumar have a splendid year. Keep rocking. More power to you. Love happy birthday Akshay Kumar.




Raj Kundra: Happy birthday to my fellow Virgo and praaji Akshay Kumar.




Akshay's career spans more than twenty five years and has over a hundred Hindi films including hits Dhadkan, Namastey London, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hera Pheri, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Singh Is Kinng, Housefull, Rowdy Rathore, OMG, Special 26, Holiday, Gabbar Is Back, Airlift, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

He began his acting career in the 1990s and primarily starred in action films and was known for his appearances in films of the Khiladi series. Later, he also gained fame for his drama, romantic, comic roles and socially relevant movies.

In 2008, he hosted the show "Fear Factor - Khatron Ke Khiladi". The next year, he founded the Hari Om Entertainment production company. In 2012, he founded another production company called Grazing Goat Pictures. In 2014, Kumar launched TV reality show "Dare 2 Dance".

In 2015, he was ranked 9th in Forbes' first global list of highest paid actors in the world.

In 2001, Akshay married producer-author and entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna, the daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

