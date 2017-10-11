GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Celebrating The Deep, Majestic Baritone of Amitabh Bachchan

On his birthday, listen to some clips from films that used Amitabh Bachchan as a narrator and not as their lead actor.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2017, 7:16 AM IST
Image Courtesy: PTI
If there's one voice that India unanimously recognises with eyes shut, it is that of Amitabh Bachchan. Known for his powerful, deep baritone, Bachchan's voice has been part of several important films in the past. Filmmakers, of course, have for decades written roles keep in mind only Amitabh Bachchan the actor but there have several others, who have chosen to use the voice of the superstar for their film and not cast him.

Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen, both doyens of Indian cinema, used Bachchan's voice effectively for their film but did not cast him in any of their films. While his voice has mesmerised people for decades, it is also ironical that he was once rejected by All India Radio.

Amitabh Bachchan, who had wished to become a radio presenter before he tried his luck in Bollywood, visited the studios multiple times but failed to make the cut as Ameen Sayaani didn’t clear him. In one of his interviews, the versatile presenter revealed that he did not have enough time to meet him in the 60s as he was too occupied with his shows and moreover, the latter didn’t take an appointment for the voice audition.

AIR's loss was Bollywood's gain as directors soon took note of this towering man's immense talent and we got our superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

On his birthday, listen to some clips from films that used Bachchan as a narrator and not as their lead actor.

Bhuvan Shome
Director: Mrinal Sen

 

Shatranj Ke Khiladi
Director - Satyajit Ray

 

Lagaan
Director- Ashtosh Gowarikar

 

Kahaani
Director- Sujoy Ghosh

 

Other notable films where Big B's voice have been used include Balika Badhu (1975), Tere Mere Sapne (1996), Parineeta (2005), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Swami (2007), Zor Lagaa Ke...Haiya! (2009), Krrish 3 (2013), Mahabharat (2013), Kochadaiiyaan (Hindi Version) (2014).
