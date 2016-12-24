Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor Wishes Her Father In The Sweetest Way Possible

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are one of the most loved father-daughter duos of Bollywood. Just a day before, Sonam decided to surprise her fans by sharing a rare photo of the three Kapoor brothers - her father Anil with her uncles Boney and Sanjay Kapoor.

#throwbackthursday kapoor's in all their glory! @anilskapoor @sanjaykapoor2500 #boneykapoor A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:46pm PST

As the actor turns a year older today, she gave her fans another treat in the form of an old photograph of the duo. She wrote, "My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me. - Jim Valvano Happy happy birthday daddy! I'm so proud to be your daughter.. I hope I make you proud everyday.. love you lots! @anilskapoor."

My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me. - Jim Valvano Happy happy birthday daddy! I'm so proud to be your daughter.. I hope I make you proud everyday.. love you lots! @anilskapoor A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:43pm PST

Just a few months back when it was Sonam's birthday, Anil Kapoor being the doting father that he is, took to social media and shared one of the incidents from her childhood. He wrote, You know, I can't remember which movie I was shooting that year, but I do remember @kapoor.sunita murderous look when I walked in late for your Birthday party! I tried to make up for it by carrying you around in my arms all night, trying to prove to Sunita (and to myself) that I was an attentive father!I was so afraid of upsetting you until it struck me that you hadn't even realized that I'd been missing for most of the evening! You've always had a way of making everything better. Happy Birthday Beta! @sonamkapoor".