Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors that Bollywood has seen in the recent years. From acting to singing and hosting, Ayushmann has done it all with a different streak and a quirky style.Ayushmann, who shot to fame by winning the physically and mentally exhausting MTV Roadies Season 2, proved his versatility at various platforms later.On his birthday, News18.com takes you through the journey of an ordinary Chandigarh lad who has now become the most sought after face in Bollywood.It all started when a college student, wearing a blue shirt and a charming smile, entered the audition room of MTV Roadies Season 2. The guy seemed simple, confident, real with a charm that, along with dedication, planning and strength would make him the winner of the show. Ayushmann's consistent performance on the show made him win the season and opened gates for this Chandigarh lad to a different world, he was going to conquer in the years to come.Despite making his first appearance in Roadies, he took few years to enter the showbiz industry. While hewon Roadies while he was still studying, he took up his first job as a radio jockey at BIG FM in Delhi after completing his graduation. He hosted the show 'Big Chai - Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann'. Excelling in this field as well, Khurrana won the Young Achievers Award in 2007 for it. This guy truly knows to win!After becoming the voice of a popular radio station, he went to Mumbai to pursue his childhood dream of becoming an actor. Khurrana was spotted by his 2004 ‘Roadies’ team and was picked up to be a Video Jockey for MTV. During his tenure, Khurrana discovered and groomed his quirky side and polished his inbuilt humour, becoming one of the most prominent faces of the channel that youth connected to.After becoming ‘the’ face of MTV, Khurrana was approached to host various reality shows like 'India's Got Talent' and award shows such as 'IIFA' because of his wacky, youth-connecting approach and sense of humour. His spontaneity made him a successful host as well, so much so that at one point of time he was all over the TV, holding mikes and cracking people up with his smile and undeniable talent.Some might consider it fate, but it was solely because of his consistent efforts that made Shoojit Sircar cast Ayushmann in his one of its kind comedy 'Vicky Donor'. Sircar was looking for a fresh, innocent face with a whack and our guy seemed to have possessed it thoroughly by doing so much in so little time, that it was a perfect fit. Ayushmann's acting and screen presence was very well accepted by the audience and the critics alike and the Punjabi boy with his unconventional good looks became the heart throb of the entire nation.After having an exceptionally well debut, instead of playing it safe, Ayushmann took the challenge of doing films that had different storylines and scripts. From Nautanki Saala and Hawaizada, we saw our talented star take risks with script and his characters, proving his potential as an actor. Then came his crucial years, and Khurrana played the role of a dreamy, middle class, vulnerable man in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Ayushmann proved his ability to carry offbeat, unique roles beautifully with other films like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi.Well, we saw him prove himself in ‘Roadies’. He cracked us up with witty humour as a RJ and VJ. Apart from donning all these caps successfully, Ayushmann proved himself in the field of singing as well. The VJ turned actor awed us with his melodious voice in 'Pani Da', 'Saadi Galli Aaja', 'Dil-e-Nadaan', etc. The Punjabi boy is a huge fan of Punjabi Sufi genre and has a raw classical touch in his music. He also recorded a Punjabi song 'Mitti Di Khusboo' other than singing in his films.Ayushmann Khurrana has got it all and we love him in his every avatar. Here's wishing the multi-talented star a very happy birthday.