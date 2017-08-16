Happy Birthday David Dhawan: His Most Unforgettable Movies Featuring Govinda

David Dhawan is the reason why the 90's were packed with a series of comedy films. Each time he teamed up with Govinda, something great was sure to happen. The fact that 11 out of the 17 films they did together, turned to be blockbusters is enough to understand just how successful this actor-director Jodi was. Their movies were a perfect blend of comedy and action backed up by entertaining songs and of course Govinda’s killer dance moves.As David turns a year older, we give you a lowdown on his most successful collaborations with Govinda.SwargSwarg was the second collaboration of Govinda and David Dhawan. This was the second highest grosser in the year 1990. The film stars Rajesh Khanna, Govinda and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles. It was the last hit of Rajesh Khanna.The movies was a family drama in which Govinda a servant works hard to become a superstar, courtesy his Sahab Ji (Rajesh Khanna).Shola Aur ShabnamShola Aur Shabnam was a romantic drama starring Govinda and Divya Bharti. The song Tu Pagal Premi Awara was highly applauded by the audience. It was the fourth highest grossing Indian film of the year 1992.Divya and Karan are in love with each other. Problems begin when Bali (Monish Behl), the brother of a notorious gangster falls in love with Divya.AankhenAankhen was an action comedy film. It was the highest grossing film of 1993.It starred Govinda in two extremely opposite roles. One of a rural fool whereas the other of a wealthy self-centered brat.Coolie No 1Released in 1995, Coolie No. 1 was a full on comedy. The film had Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in the lead roles. Govinda bagged the Performer of the Decade award after the success of this classic cult.The plot revolved around a Coolie falling in love with the daughter of a zamindar’s daughter. The song Main To Raste Se Ja Raha became extremely popular.Saajan Chale SasuralSaajan Chale Sasural starred Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Tabu. It was the biggest super hit film of 1996. A French dubbing parody of this movie called New Délire was also released in 2007.A confusion leads Shyamsunder to get stuck between two wives. Living dual lives to hide the truth of his life, he is entangled in a series of disarray.Bade Miyan Chote MiyanBade Miyan Chote Miyan had Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in double roles along with Ramya Krishnan and Raveena Tandon. The film was the second highest grosser of 1998 and was also marked the comeback of Amitabh Bachchan.Arjun Singh and Pyare Mohan are two cops posted in the same police station. They dislike each other but need to work together. Unknown to them, their look-alikes arrive in the city who happen to be thieves, then on chaos follows.Haseena Maan JaayegiHaseena Maan Jaayegi went on to become a superhit in the year 1999. It is often regarded as being amongst Govinda's greatest performances and he won many awards for his role.It starred Govinda and Sanjay Dutt as two good-for-nothing brothers Monu and Sonu. They happen to fall in love with the wealthy sisters played by Karisma Kapoor and Pooja Batra. Govinda also disguises as his own uncle, whom Aruna Irani falls in love with.Jodi no 1This Bollywood comedy starring Govinda with Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, acclaimed a mega hit status in 2001.Jai and Veeru are good friends and also partners in crime, thus their friendship is named Jodi No. 1. They first gain the confidence of people and later con them. They end up becoming India's Most Wanted Criminals.PartnerThis rom-com was Govinda’s comeback. It turned out to be one of the blockbusters of 2007.The story pondered around how love guru (Salman Khan) who helps clumsy Bhaskar (Govinda) in accomplishing a next to impossible love mission, of making his boss (Katrina Kaif) fall for him.