Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Moments That Defined 2017 For the Diva

Deepika Padukone has become one of the most celebrated faces of Indian Cinema in an elaborate career of 10 years. The diva who started her career opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 with Om Shaanti Om, became a global face in 2017 with her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.While the actress is known to keep her personal life away from media glare, she manages to be in the news mostly for her work and good empowering reasons. While the actor has been dominating the box office in the home since 2015 with two back to back blockbusters, Piku and Bajirao Masatni, 2017 showed a more humanitarian and off-camera side of the actor. As she turns 32 today, let's take a look at key moments that define the year for her:A lot was being said about Deepika's role in DJ Curoso directorial starring Vin Diesel. Critics were skeptical about her part and feared that she might just be reduced to another damsel in distress. However, she proved them wrong with a commanding presence in a not-so-impactful action film. Not only was she a saving grace in the film, but also kept it real with her actions and refused to go the cliché way. Her action avatar was hailed by fans worldwide and made xXx one of the highest grosser of the year.During the promotions of her debut Hollywood film, Deepika got a chance to interact with the media outside and just like her colleague Priyanka Chopra, the actor made the opportunity count. From attending Oscars 2017 after party to cracking up jokes at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Miss Padukone made head turns with her elegance and charmed her way into people's heart worldwide.Apart from films, Deepika opened up about her depression and made people realise to take it more seriously. "Having experienced depression in the recent past, I realise how difficult it is to recognise the problem, find information and get the right kind of professional help (sic)" Deepika had said while launching her foundation in 2016. The actress had a tremendous 2014, but still felt 'directionless' and 'lost'. After coping with it, the 'Chennai Express' star decided to launch 'Live Love Laugh' foundation, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to addressing the issue of mental health in India.The biggest blow came in the latter half of 2017 when Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati fell into the broil of controversies. Certain Rajput fringe outfits accused the makers of the film for distorting history and disrespecting the Queen. Deepika, who essays the role of Rani Padmini in the film, came out in the open and called out people for making baseless claims. She even criticized the outfit for using violent methods and questioned government's silence over the issue. While many big names refused to comment on the matter, Deepika made sure to stand by the film in the tremulous times.Wishing the smart, independent and ever-empowering Deepika, a very happy birthday!