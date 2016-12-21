Happy Birthday Govinda: Different Shades of the 'No.1' Actor of the 1990's

Bollywood era of '90's was famous for its flamboyancy, colours, romance, comedy and Govinda. The actor known for his 'No.1' franchise, quirky dance moves and impeccable comic timing ruled the hearts of the critics and the audience alike. The songs in his films were designed to match up to his steps and proved to be the wackiest lyrics that Bollywood has ever seen. Voted the tenth greatest star of stage or screen of the last thousand years by BBC News Online users, Govinda started his career in 1986 with 'Ilzaam'. He had a very humble upbringing despite being born to former actor Arun Kumar Ahuja and singer/actress Nirmala Devi. Nicknamed as 'Chi Chi', Govinda was a full-proof package of entertainment; from romance to comedy, this actor knew how to ace it all.

Govinda as the Rebellious Kid

Govinda started out as a family guy on screen, starring in multi-hero projects based on family drama and politics. Khudgarz, Jeete Hain Hum Shaan Se and others to name a few, Govinda usually appeared as a second lead or the younger one in the family with a rebellious streak. Who can forget the curly haired young Chi Chi with a million dollar smile, hiding away from the strict mother to meet the love of his life (mostly Neelam). These initial family drama films established Govinda as a mass actor and made a stronger niche for him later.

Govinda as an action star

After becoming a successful younger son of the family, Govinda hopped on to become an action hero. After featuring in few full-fledged action films Jungbaaz, Taaqatwar and Marte Dum Tak. The anger and angst to Govinda was unmatchable and provided the much popular dose of drama even in kicks and punches. Notably, Govinda never let the action star in him die and managed to bring it in even in his comedy films throughout his career.

Govinda as a dancer

After Mithun Chakraborty, if anyone is ever credited for making Bollywood dance popular among the young audience, it's Govinda. The style and expressions that Chi Chi gave in each of his songs were entertaining to the core. From Dole-Dole in Shola Aur Shabnam to Po-Po in Partner, there is no denying the fact that Chi Chi is the biggest dancing star Bollywood has ever seen and his do-able, quirky steps are a big inspiration for today's actors like Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan.

Govinda as an actor

One of the most successful stars of the 90's, Govinda never shied away from doing character roles as well. While he was an established comedy star with a spunk, he also took up intense, emotional and grey shades to prove his mettle as an actor. Remember the creeps he sent down our spine in Shikari, or the way he made us cry as Sunder in Jaan Se Pyara. One of the most acclaimed performances of Govinda was given in 1990, in Mahesh Bhatt's Aawargi. While, no one can deny the fact that Govinda is the owner of every expression Bollywood has ever seen, one has to admit that he even knew how to restrain them whenever the role demanded, like a true actor.

Govinda as THE COMEDIAN

In the 90's comedy was synonymous to Govinda. If a film evoked chuckles or made you laugh out loud, it had to have Govinda in it. From his crazy manoeuvres to his antics and voice modulation, Govinda always knew how to tickle the funny bone in each of his films. Such was the aura of Govinda that an entire comic series of No. 1 was directed by David Dhawan and all were well received. One of the strongest actor-director duo, Govinda and David Dhawan, actually brought the culture of full-fledged comedies in Bollywood and made them commercially successful. Even his romance had the tinge of humour, making the otherwise dramatic love-story, much cooler.

From early 80's to late 2000's Govinda dominated Bollywood with his whacky choices and swag, be it his clothes or the films. His entry was enough to bring cheers in the hall and the joy he gave to million of his fans with his films made him win the hearts of the audience. He was a loved tapori, lovable police inspector and even cooler friend. Govinda never shied away from doing multi-starrer or two-hero films and shared screen space with Big B, Sanjay Dutt to Salman Khan and always emerged as the star.

One can never measure the talent Govinda possessed and how he shaped and influenced the younger generation of stars with his energy and impeccable comic timing. There's a reason they don't make actors like him anymore, and thus while Bollywood can have many superstars, there can only be one Govinda.

Here's wishing the 'No.1' star of 90's a very Happy Birthday.