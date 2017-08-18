Happy Birthday Gulzar: 20 Verses That Prove There's No One Quite Like The Legendary Writer

Gulzar, born as Sampooran Singh Kalra, is probably one of the finest lyricists and poets India has ever seen. Born in Jhelum, Pakistan, he came to India after partition with scars and pain that later reflected through his verses.Gulzar started his career as a lyricist for Bandini and later entered the world of direction with Mere Apne.On Gulzar's birthday, News18.com brings to you 20 beautiful lines written by the National Award winning writer, director, and lyricist.