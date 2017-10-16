Happy Birthday Hema Malini: A Playlist To Celebrate Bollywood's Dream Girl

Just like Sholay cannot be imagined without Basanti, Bollywood is incomplete without Hema Malini. The veteran actor, who celebrates her 69th birthday today, has been a significant part of the Hindi film industry. In fact, she can be considered as the first woman superstar of Bollywood. While there were acclaimed actresses even before her, the way she enthralled the audience was something that wasn't seen before.She made her debut in 1968 with Mahesh Kaul's Sapno Ka Saudagar and went on to feature as the lead in several films. Seeta Aur Geeta, Khushboo, Amir Garib, Prem Nagar, Satte Pe Satta and Dream Girl among others.As Bollywood's dream girl turns a year older, we get you a playlist of a few all-time favorite songs featuring Hema Malini.