Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Star's Most Underrated Performances Till Date

A still from Aval Appadithan featuring Sripriya, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan

A still from Anbe Sivam

A still from Raja Paarvai

A still from the film

A still from Hey Raam featuring Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan.

A still from Guna where Haasan transformed himself to play the central character.

A still from the film featuring Haasan and Sridevi.

A still from the film.

A still from the film.

Actor-filmmaker-story teller Kamal Hassan's work needs no introduction. From physically transforming himself for characters in his films to narrating powerful stories- Haasan and his cinema has always been relevant to our society. A multi-talented personality, Haasan started his journey in cinema as a child artiste at the age of four and since then has been entertaining, engaging viewers with his cinema.As the actor turns a year older, we look at some of his unknown films which were great in their own right but went unnoticed.Arguably one of the masterpieces of Tamil cinema, this film may have been a box office disaster, but it was made much ahead of its time. Kamal plays a documentary filmmaker, through whose eyes the film presents the moving story of Sripriya, a men-hating independent woman with a bitter past. The razor-sharp dialogues with surrealistic filmmaking style offer an experience no Tamil film, before or after, has managed to deliver.The actor takes an agnostic stance about atheism and communism in Anbe Sivam, which translates to 'Love is God'. The film revolves around two characters - a communist and a capitalist, who learn important lessons of life via a road trip. The film remains underrated to date because many misunderstood its sarcastic undertones associated with atheism.Kamal Haasan took the risk of playing a blind character in his 100th film. In this poignant tale of romance between a blind violinist and a young Christian girl, director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao extracted the best out of Kamal, who had also co-written the film.Borrowing the narrative style of Japanese film Rashomon, Kamal addressed the abolition of death sentence from the Indian judicial system in Virumaandi. As a happy-go-lucky village rogue, he delivered one of the finest performances in his career with this film, which is remembered for giving Tamil cinema one of the finest actors, Pasupathy.In this semi-fictional recounting of India's partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Kamal as the film's writer-director and actor highlights religious extremism. The film was a box office disaster and paved way to a lot of controversies, but the audience hardly realised that its purpose was to highlight the journey of a character named Saket Ram, who rejected the notion of securing rights through violence and allowed religious hatred to be taken over by love.It is very unlikely that Guna would ever feature in a list of best films featuring Kamal because it still remains unappreciated and had turned out to be yet another box office failure. But I doubt if anyone else could have played an innocent schizophrenic to perfection. A complex love story, the film could only be embraced if one understood an important line from a song, which translates to "this love, to be understood by humans, is not human love; it's beyond that. This is divine love".A satire on the unemployment situation in India in the 1980s, Kamal collaborated with his mentor K. Balachander to play an unemployed youth in the film. Varumayin Niram Sivappu, which fittingly translates to 'Colour of Poverty is Red', is a unique film that not just entertains but questions the veracity of modern-day youth in a socialist India.Easily one of the most tragic films in Kamal's career, Mahanadi pits a villager against those from a town who rob him off his prosperity. As a tormented father in search of his missing children, this is easily one of the actor's best performance in the 1990s.As an adult with the mind of a child, the actor proved once again why he is considered one of the country's finest actors. It was touted to be the Indian version of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, but in reality, Swati Mutyam was a brilliant effort to confront existing socio-cultural traditions through the eyes of an autistic man. It is considered underrated because many failed to understand what it set out to achieve.