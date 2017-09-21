It was nearly 17 years ago that Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut when she essayed the lead role in the war-drama Refugee. Directed by JP Dutta, the film received tremendous critical acclaim and helped her kick-start her career in the best way possible.In the years that followed, Bebo consolidated her standing in the industry even further, establishing herself as a synonym for success. Today, as Kareena turns a year older, we take a look at what makes the actress contemporary Hindi cinema’s most bankable brand.Right from the word go, Kareena has planned her career with utmost care. The actress normally agrees to do a film only if it satisfies her creative urges to the fullest. Furthermore, she has absolutely no qualms whatsoever about turning down a role if it is not in synch with her career objectives. This was perhaps best illustrated when she walked out of Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, stating that as the film’s main focus was on Hrithik Roshan’s character it wasn’t exactly a very good vehicle for her Bollywood debut.Kareena’s versatility as a performer has played a big role in giving her an edge over professional rivals. While on one hand she has done complete justice to comic roles in films such as Gomaal Returns and Golmaal 3, on the other the actress has floored movie buffs with some truly hard-hitting performances in dramas like Heroine and Udta Punjab. Moreover, Kareena has also pushed her limits as an artist by doing emotionally challenging roles in movies such as the Sudhir Mishra- directed Chameli. As a result of this tremendous range, she has successfully re-invented herself and expanded her fan base in the process.During her highly illustrious career, the actress has not only worked with some of Hindi cinema’s biggest names but has also quite comfortably held her own against them on the big screen The tremendous critical acclaim received by her for her lively performance in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is a case in point.Directed by Karan Johar, the film saw her working alongside established superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Even though Kareena was a relative newcomer back then and part of an ensemble cast, she managed to walk away with Filmfare award nonetheless.Besides being a gifted performer, Kareena is also a highly responsible citizen. Over the years, she has participated in several activities aimed at promoting education amongst children. Moreover, nearly four years ago the actress served as ambassador of a campaign aimed at curtailing violence against women.Furthermore, she joined hands with the UNICEF to initiate a better learning environment in schools. As such it can safely be said this Kapoor lass is fully aware that being a celebrity entails some amount of social responsibility.