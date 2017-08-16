Happy Birthday Madonna: Popular Hits By The 'Material Girl'
Often referred to as the 'Queen of Pop', Madonna turns 58 today.
Often referred to as the 'Queen of Pop', Madonna turns 58 today. Apart from being a talented singer, Madonna is also an actress, songwriter,and businesswoman. Through the span of her career, the singer has written and produced most of her songs.
On the occasion of her birthday, we bring to you a playlist of 10 Madonna songs with everything ranging From 'Papa don't preach' to 'Material Girl':
On the occasion of her birthday, we bring to you a playlist of 10 Madonna songs with everything ranging From 'Papa don't preach' to 'Material Girl':
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni to Start Cricket Coaching Academy in Dubai
- Riya Sen To Marry Long-Time Boyfriend Shivam Tewari by August End: Reports
- Akshay Kumar Thanks Hrithik Roshan, Fans For Toilet Ek Prem Katha's Success
- When the Indian Players Visited Sita's 'Home' in Sri Lanka
- Janmashtami 2017: Celebrate The Day With Lord Krishna Inspired Playlist