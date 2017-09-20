Happy Birthday Mahesh Bhatt: Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Anupam Kher Wish Their 'Mentor, Friend'

My sunshine my rain, my old man who's taught me of love AND pain! The maddest teacher alive. Happy birthday my friend! May we be father daughter in all the lifetimes the universe has to offer A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 19, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

These words spoken in 1998 resonate today...Happy Birthday @MaheshNBhatt and thank you for being the father you are to more than your kids! pic.twitter.com/CpDbEOMSzG — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 20, 2017

Happy Birthday to @MaheshNBhatt, who held a newcomer's hand 33years back & remains my guiding force till today. Thank you Bhatt Saab. pic.twitter.com/fahGmPRvFK — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) September 20, 2017

Thank you for being a mentor and friend. Happy Birthday dear @MaheshNBhatt. pic.twitter.com/3yPKXhwUJN — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 20, 2017

Happy Birthday! Hope you have a great year ahead uncle! @MaheshNBhatt — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) September 20, 2017

Here's wishing you a very happy birthday! @MaheshNBhatt loads of love ❤️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) September 20, 2017

Happy Birthday @MaheshNBhatt ji. One of the most wonderful and super talented director Bollywood has ever produced! pic.twitter.com/IDDAxPuEY6 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) September 20, 2017

A string of celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher have wished a year full of love, luck and happiness to veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on his 69th birthday on Wednesday.His daughters actress Alia Bhatt and actor-filmmaker Pooja have shared a heart-warming message, where they have described him as a "mad teacher" and "a friend".Mahesh ventured into Bollywood in 1974 with Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain. But his movie Saaransh, was a stand-out film and was screened at the 14th Moscow International Film Festival. It became India's official entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film for that year.He went on to become one of the most recognized directors of Bollywood by giving both art-house works such as Daddy and Swayam as well as commercial romantic hits like Awaargi, Aashiqui and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin. He next directed Sadak which remains his highest grossing film either directed or produced under the banner -- Vishesh Films.In 1994 he won the National Film Award - Special Jury Award for directing Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. In 1999, he directed the autobiographical Zakhm. Bhatt has also produced contemporary films such as Jism, Murder and Woh Lamhe.