Happy Birthday Prabhas: 6 of His Most Unforgettable Performances

It was nearly 14 years ago that actor Prabhas kick started his association with the Telugu film industry, when he essayed the lead role in Eeshwar. Unfortunately, the movie could not find much success at the box office, proving to be an unsatisfactory launch vehicle for the young actor.However, not one to lose heart easily, the Rebel Star soon silenced his critics courtesy his sincere performances, raw looks, and of course well-built physique. Moreover, he also won over an army of loving and often drooling fans, along the way.Today, as Prabhas turns a year older, we take a look at some of the most important big screen outings of his illustrious career.: A global sensation in every sense of the word, Bahubali revolved around the intense rivalry between two brothers over an ancient kingdom. Touted as an epic drama, the film featured Prabhas in a double role, giving him an ideal platform to showcase his versatility to the fullest. Directed by SS Rajmouli, the film also featured Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles. Interestingly, its sequel was also popular with the viewers as the original.: Best remembered for its captivating narrative, Ek Niranjan saw Prabhas essay the role of a fearless bounty hunter with effortless ease. Featuring Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut as the female lead, the film fared very well at the ticket window and helped Prabhas earn a Filmfare nomination. Released in 2009, it was later on dubbed into Hindi under the title Ek Hi Raasta.: Touted as a romantic-comedy, Mr Perfect served as strong proof of Prabhas’ spotless comic timing as well as witty dialogue delivery. Directed by Dasaradh, the film opened to a good response at the ticket window, completing a 100 day run in several centres. Moreover, it become the first movie to win the then newly incorporated Nagi Reddy memorial award .: The very first commercial success of Prabhas’ career, Varsham was a modern day retelling of the Indian epic The Ramayana. Featuring the actor in a role modeled on lord Rama, the movie was directed Sobhan. It was later on released in Hindi as Baarish. Moreover, ‘Varsham’ was also remade in Tamil as Mazhai with Jayam Ravi in the lead.: Boasting of some catchy music from Devi Sri Prasad, Mirchi marked the directorial debut of Koratala Siva. Touted as an action-drama, it proved to be a major commercial and critical success, helping Prabhas consolidate his standing even further.: The film that established Prabhas as the resident macho man of Telugu cinema, Chhatrapati created a buzz amongst movie buffs thanks to its fight scenes as well as powerful dialogues. Loosely inspired by the Hollywood classic Scarface, this SS Rajamouli-directed venture revolved around a young man’s search for his mother. Interestingly, it was later on remade in Bengali and Kannada as Refguee and Chhatrapati. respectively.