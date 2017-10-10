Happy Birthday Rekha: Tracing Her Transformation Into A Timeless Beauty
Even though the current Rekha is known for her calculative answers and reserved yet charming person; the Rekha of the past – was nothing like her. She was outspoken, brash and carefree when she set her foot in Bollywood. Her statements and revelations have always been a fodder enough for any movie buff to stay amused with her.
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Rekha is undeniably the most enigmatic actresses of Bollywood. She has been a part of more than 180 films but her journey from Bhanurekha Ganesan to Rekha as we know today, is perhaps nothing short of magic.
Even though the current Rekha is known for her calculative answers and reserved yet charming person; the Rekha of the past – was nothing like her. She was outspoken, brash and carefree when she set her foot in Bollywood. Her statements and revelations have always been a fodder enough for any movie buff to stay amused with her.
Image: Getty Images
Whether the decision to marry a fan or to go underground post his suicide or to battle her affair rumours with dignified yet blunt responses; Bollywood has never been able to tame the life and passions of this diva. She has always been ahead of her time, always.
As the actress turns a year older, we tell you how Rekha was when she entered this industry. In conversation with Simi Garewal for the inaugural programme of It’s a Woman’s World, Rekha is unabashedly herself. This was the time when women were trying to strike a balance between two worlds – one with the traditions of marriage and family and the other one of feminism and career. And there were some, like the two divas, who wanted the best of both.
The actress talks about being fit and beautiful, independence, career and even goes ahead to express what marriage means to her.
When asked about her transformation from the 'ugly duckling’ to the reigning queen, she immediately responded by giving a very important advice to the young girls. “Appearance? Why only appearance? They can achieve just anything they want. If you want to be complete beautiful woman, the beauty has to be both ways, inside and out”.
She also compared being fat to not appealing, which was perhaps, the outcome of the rejections she has had to face when she entered. “To be a complete beautiful woman, you’ve to be slim fit. Definitely not fat. Fat is ugly”.
The actress also credited her hard work and will power for the glamorous transformation.
40 years ago, when she made her Bollywood debut with Saawan Bhadon, she was considered unattractive. She was nothing like her contemporaries, who were well maintained, ‘pretty’ and well accepted in this glamorous industry. But to her credit, she didn’t let the comments and cruel criticism come in her way of accepting Bollywood projects.
She doesn’t shy away from sporting what she believes in if she means to sport a sindoor which symbolises the tradition of holy matrimony in our country. When asked about why does she wear sindoor, she promptly replied, “In the city I come from, it’s fashionable to wear sindoor”.
Image: Getty Images
While her dressing style and fashion sense have evolved over the years, she has stuck to her roots of South India. The lady, who doesn’t shy away from sporting what she believes in, has time and again set benchmarks for the actresses with her off-screen and on-screen looks.
She looks resplendent, both off-screen and on-screen. While an enviable collection of Kanjiwaram sarees, dramatic make up and dark colours: Rekha’s evergreen off-screen look can give any actress a run for money even today, her on-screen looks explain why she’s one of the boldest actresses of all times.
Here are some bold looks that only the ever-glamorous Rekha could have aced!
Khoon Bhari Maang
Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
Parineeta
Utsav
Image: Getty Images
