Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 28 Dialogues That Became Voice To His Fans' Feelings
Born on December 27, 1965 to one of Bollywood's most accomplished writers Salim Khan, Salman Khan created a cult niche for himself over all these years. In the last decade, Salman has reinvented himself as an actor and had also changed his choice of films from romantic dramas to action-comedy. This exercise ultimately resulted in films that full of high voltage dialogues.
As the 'bhaijaan' of Bollywood turns 51 today, News18.com brings to you 28 popular dialogues from his films that became voice to his fans' personal feelings.
Image: Youtube/ Maine Pyar Kiya trailer
Image: Youtube/ Maine Pyar Kiya trailer
Image: Youtube/ Andaz Apna Apna trailer
Image: Youtube/ Andaz Apna Apna trailer
Image: Youtube/ Hum Aapke Hain Koun trailer
Image: Youtube/ Hum Aapke Hain Koun trailer
Image: Youtube/ Saajan trailer
Image: Youtube/ karan Arjun trailer
Image: Youtube/ Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam trailer
Image: Youtube/ Kuch Kuch Hota Hai trailer
Image: Youtube/ Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya trailer
Image: Youtube/ Mujhse Shaadi Karogi trailer
Image: Youtube/ Tere Naam trailer
Image: Youtube/ Wanted trailer
Image: Youtube/ Wanted trailer
Image: Youtube/ Dabbang trailer
Image: Youtube/ Dabbang trailer
Image: Youtube/ Bodyguard trailer
Image: Youtube/ Bajrangi Bhaijaan trailer
Image: Youtube/ Bajrangi Bhaijaan trailer
Image: Youtube/ Sultan trailer
Image: Youtube/ Sultan trailer
