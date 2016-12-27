Salman Khan can sing and paint as brilliantly as he acts and dances. He has proved his mettle in the entertainment industry with the various feathers that his hat is adorned with. Sometimes he leaves his fans in splits with his spontaneous wisecracks and other times, he gets them to introspect with his humble words. No matter what, he has known to enthrall his fans since time immemorial and probably that's one of the main reasons why he has garnered such a loyal fan base. It's not just his acting that has made him the superstar that he is but also his varied singing stints.

Long before he became a renowned singer with his Jag Ghoomeya and Hero songs, he made millions of hearts skip a beat when he lent his voice for Chandi Ki Daal Pe in the film Hello Brother.The glimpses of Salman Khan, the singer, became frequent post his singing stints in films like Chal Mere Bhai, God Tussi Great Ho, Bodyguard and Kick. Party numbers to romantic tracks; he has given some haunting melodies to the new-age generation.

As the actor turns a year older, let's take a look at some of the songs he really made his own in his melodious voice.

Chandi Ki Daal Pe, Hello Brother

Title Track, Chal Mere Bhai

Tujhe Aksa Beach, God Tussi Great Ho

Title track ,Bodyguard

Hangover, Kick

Jumme Ki Raat, Kick

Hai Yehi Zindagi, Kick

Mai Hoon Hero Tera, Hero

Jag Ghumeya, Sultan