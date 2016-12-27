Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 8 Times The Actor Sang And Won Hearts
Image: Youtube/ A still from the song 'Mai Hoon Hero Tera'
Salman Khan can sing and paint as brilliantly as he acts and dances. He has proved his mettle in the entertainment industry with the various feathers that his hat is adorned with. Sometimes he leaves his fans in splits with his spontaneous wisecracks and other times, he gets them to introspect with his humble words. No matter what, he has known to enthrall his fans since time immemorial and probably that's one of the main reasons why he has garnered such a loyal fan base. It's not just his acting that has made him the superstar that he is but also his varied singing stints.
Long before he became a renowned singer with his Jag Ghoomeya and Hero songs, he made millions of hearts skip a beat when he lent his voice for Chandi Ki Daal Pe in the film Hello Brother.The glimpses of Salman Khan, the singer, became frequent post his singing stints in films like Chal Mere Bhai, God Tussi Great Ho, Bodyguard and Kick. Party numbers to romantic tracks; he has given some haunting melodies to the new-age generation.
As the actor turns a year older, let's take a look at some of the songs he really made his own in his melodious voice.
Chandi Ki Daal Pe, Hello Brother
Title Track, Chal Mere Bhai
Tujhe Aksa Beach, God Tussi Great Ho
Title track ,Bodyguard
Hangover, Kick
Jumme Ki Raat, Kick
Hai Yehi Zindagi, Kick
Mai Hoon Hero Tera, Hero
Jag Ghumeya, Sultan
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'