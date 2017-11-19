Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: 8 Of Her Career-Defining Roles

It was nearly two decades ago that Sushmita Sen, a mere teenager back then, began her association with the world of glamour and glitz when she won ‘Miss Universe’ beauty pageant, making the country proud in the process.Not one to rest on her laurels, the Hyderabad born star beauty queen soon added another dimension to her career, venturing into the film industry. In the years to follow she established herself as a force to be reckoned with courtesy her confidence personality, graceful style statement, intelligent selection of roles and of course intense performances. Today, as Sen celebrates her birthday, we take a look at some of her most mesmerising big screen outings.Released in 2006, ‘Chingari’ is best remembered for its complex narrative as well as Sen’s effective portrayal of an exploited sex-worker. Directed by Kalpana Lajmi, it highlighted how at times even priests can abuse the power vested in them and exploit innocent women. Interestingly, the film was based Bhupen Hazarika’s novel ‘The Prostitute and Postman’.Farah Khan’s maiden directorial venture, ‘Main Hoon Na’ was an instant with critics and audiences alike thanks to the crackling Chemistry between Sushmita Sen and Shah Rukh Khan. Touted as an action-comedy, the film revolved around an Army officer’s attempts at eradicating terrorism. Released in 2004, ‘Main Hoon Na’ did extremely well at the box office and garnered some rave reviews. Interestingly, it was remade in Tamil as ‘Aegan’ with Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara in the lead.Directed by David Dhawan, ‘Biwi No 1’ featured Sen in the role of a ravishing model who ends up romantically involved with married man, making life miserable for his wife. Needless to say, the film gave the actress ample scope to showcase the glamourous side of her onscreen personality and create a stir among movie buffs along the way. Also featuring Anil Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor in pivotal roles, it emerged a big winner at the ticket window and helped Sen win a Filmfare award.A Sushmita Sen show all the way, this action-thriller was loosely based on the Morgan Freeman starrer ‘Se7en’. A surprise hit at the box office, it received tremendous critical acclaim thanks to the actress’ riveting portrayal of a police officer. Interestingly, unlike most Bollywood films, ‘Samay’ did not boast of a full fledged romantic track. Moreover, there was no “hero” opposite Sen.A remake of the Ajith Kumar starrer ‘Kadhal Kottai’, this Boney Kapoor-produced venture helped Sen got her first taste of commercial success. Touted as a romantic drama, the film also starred Sanjay Kapoor and Salman Khan. Interestingly, it helped Sen bag a Filmare nomination.Yet another important film of Sushmita Sen’s career, ‘Filhaal’ revolved around the sensitive issue of surrogacy. It saw the actress share screen space with Tabu. Despite finding limited commercial success, it managed to earn tremendous critical acclaim.Serving as strong proof of Sushmita Sen’s growth as a performer, ‘Aankhen’ saw her hold her own against some stalwarts of the film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan and Paresh Rawal. Touted as a thriller-drama, it revolved around a disgraced bank employee who organizes a heist. Directed by Vipul Shah, the film was a runaway hit at the ticket window.A commercial success, this Ram Gopal Varma-directed horror drama saw Sen do full justicve to the role of a mother who tries to protect her son from evil spirits. It also featured Southern actor JD Chakravarthi in a pivotal role.