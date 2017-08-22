Happy To Be Recognised For My Choices as a Person: Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu has shown women power on the big screen through her strong roles in films like Naam Shabana and Pink. Now, she has been honoured with the Most Powerful Woman of the Year award.She was felicitated on Monday night by Savvy Magazine."It's always nice and overwhelming when you are recognised not only for your craft, but for your choices as a person and what you stand for. These awards make a special place in achievements because they help to gain confidence and show that you are on the right track," she said in a statement.She is now looking forward to the release of Judwaa 2.