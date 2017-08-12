Happy to Join CBFC, Hope Cinema Reflects Reality: Vidya Balan

National Award winning actress Vidya Balan was on Friday appointed as part of the reconstituted Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), to be now chaired by writer Prasoon Joshi. She looks forward to a phase where cinema celebrates present-day sensibilities and realities."I am very happy to join the CBFC and I hope to fulfil my responsibilities as a member to the best of my abilities. I look forward to this new and exciting phase where our cinema will be allowed to reflect the sensibilities, realities and the complexities of the society we are living in today," Vidya said in a statement.The CBFC has been reconstituted for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a PIB statement said on Friday.Vidya is joined by Gautami Tadimalla, Narendra Kohli, Naresh Chandra Lal, Neil Herbert Nongkynrih, Vivek Agnihotri, Waman Kendre, T.S. Nagabharana, Ramesh Patange, Vani Tripati Tikoo, Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Mihir Bhuta.The development came on the same day as the Pahlaj Nihalani was sacked as the CBFC chief and replaced by Joshi.Agnihotri said he was "tempted" to join the censor board after Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani told him of Joshi's appointment.