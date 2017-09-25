Happy To Work With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan For The Third Time: Anil Kapoor

: Actor Anil Kapoor says he is happy to reunite with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Fanney Khan and is looking forward to shoot with her.Touted to be a musical comedy, the film will reunite Anil and Aishwarya for the third time after their previous ventures Taal and Humara Dil Aap Ke Paas Hai."I am very happy I am getting a chance to work with her (Aishwarya) again. I've worked with her in two films, this is our third. I am starting shooting with her in October," Anil told reporters here last night.He was speaking at Vogue Women of the Year Awards. Aishwarya, who was also present at the event, said, "I will talk more about the film during the release... But good luck to the entire team of Fanney Khan. I am looking forward to joining the team and enjoying the process of filmmaking." Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film will feature the 60-year-old "Mubarakan" actor as a singer.For the film, Anil has shaved his beard and will be seen sporting grey hair."I am doing a film without a beard after three and a half years. I am feeling a little weird because in every film I have a beard or a stubble. After a long time, I have this look (only moustache). I hope people like it," Anil said.The film also stars Rajkummar Rao.