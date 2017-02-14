Happy Valentine's Day: 30 Love Melodies That Define Romance in Bollywood

The day of love is here and the mush-fest loaded with teddy bears, heart-shaped balloons, chocolates, flowers and a lot more finally begins. By the night, restaurants will be flooded with couples who want to spend some quality time with each other, airports will be crowded with love-birds escaping the city's hustle and bustle for a romantic weekend and roads will be jammed more than ever.

This time the big day of love is on a weekday, so while you are sitting in the office in front of a laptop, plug in your headphones and take a trip down the love road with these beautiful songs.

Bollywood is the mecca for mush and romance and Hindi songs have been the best in describing love of all kinds and types. From Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua to Tum ho and the latest Yeh Ishq hai from Rangoon, Bollywood has a song about every stage in love. This Valentine's day pick up your ear plugs and immerse yourself in the romantic melodies from every era or just attach your speakers and dance with your partner, enjoying every beat and word!