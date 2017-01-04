Haraamkhor: Shweta Tripathi, Jasleen Royal Highlight Innocent Love in Kidre Jaawan

It seems Haraamkhor movie has opened Pandora box full of surprises since the time project came into existence.

First the film sets a new record of completing a shoot in 16 days, and then in a landmark judgement FCAT reversed their ban on the film. After the completion of Haraamkhor it won several accolades nationally as well as internationally including winning an award at the Mumbai film festival last year, winning the NFDC pitch lab and even getting a grant from Vidhu Vinod Chopra at the Film Bazaar last year.

Now one of the most promising young musical talents, Jasleen Royal has composed and sung a special track for the film called Kidre Jawan. The song is beautifully written by young lyricist Aditya Sharma and has been composed by Jasleen after going through an extensive research and hunting on the song perfect lyrics.

Jasleen along with the lyricist and makers of Haraamkhor including the lead actress Shweta Tripathi visited various schools in 3 cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Lucknow meeting up girls students between the age group of 12 to 16 asking questions to them on their first crush, their understanding on love relationship and about their evolution from teenage to adulthood!