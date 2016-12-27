Haraamkhor Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi's Love Story Looks Interesting

Haraamkhor has had a long struggle to make its way finally to the theatres soon. In a landmark judgment last week, FCAT reversed their ban on the film citing it to be socially responsible and in fact hoping it would carry a positive message for girls to be aware of their rights. Shot in a small village in Gujarat, the film explores the romance between a 14 year old school student and her professor. Shweta Tripathi plays the school student while Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays her teacher. The film also features child actor Irfan Khan who was seen in Chillar Party.

After the news and a new poster, now the trailer of the film has been released. Decorated with visuals set in a small village are the main characters of the film, the teacher, the student, the small boy who has a crush on the same girl and his friend who helps him and the teachers wife.

The film is set to release on 13th January 2017.