Harrison Ford Has Resolved Deckard Replicant Debate With Ridley Scott
Harrison Ford resolved the issue with his director Ridley Scott.
From left, actors Sylvia Hoeks, Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Sylvia Hoeks, Ana de Armas pose for photographers during the photo call for 'Blade Runner 2049' in London, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (Image: AP)
London: Veteran actor Harrison Ford has said that he has resolved the issue that his character Rick Deckard from the 1982 film Blade Runner was an android replicant or not with its director Ridley Scott.
The 75-year-old actor, who reprises his role in the sequel to the film Blade Runner 2049, however, did not reveal the mystery, reported DigitalSpy.
"We're not (arguing over Deckard). It was resolved. I cannot tell you! Because then that question will go away and people will not have that pleasure of debating it," Ford said in an interview with Vice.
Actor Ryan Gosling plays a new Blade Runner called Officer K in the film, who tracks down Deckard after his disappearance 30 years ago.
Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve, opens on October 5 in the UK and October 6 in the US.
