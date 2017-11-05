Harry Styles Thought About Quitting Music After Writer's Block

: Singer Harry Styles' early writing session for his solo album did not go as per the plans and the singer said he even thought about quitting music at that time.The 23-year-old former One Director star released his first solo single Sign Of The Times earlier this year."I'd done a couple of writing sessions and they hadn't gone so well and I got in this hole of 'I don't wanna make music anymore' I just had this massive block, then went into a room with three guys I hadn't met before," said Styles.The singer said one has to be honest and truthful when they are writing, reported Femalefirst."You want to be honest when you're writing, but it's hard to sit in a room and talk about stuff that's happened and been honest about when you've made mistakes and stuff like that."When I felt comfortable with these guys straight away, that's when I knew who I want to make the album with," he added.