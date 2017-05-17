Harry Styles To Join James Corden For Carpool Karaoke

London: Presenter James Corden has revealed singer Harry Styles will appear on the Carpool Karaoke segment of The Late Late Show.

After releasing his self-titled album last week, the former One Direction member will feature on the May 19 episode of the talk show, reported The Independent.

"Ladies and gentlemen, here's something to tell you, which I hope will make you happy. This Thursday, I've arranged for Mr Harry Styles, he's gonna help me get to work, on Thursday, in a brand new Carpool Karaoke. You don't want to miss it," Corden said.

Styles appeared on the The Late Late Show and sang his latest single Sign of the Times.