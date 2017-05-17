X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Harry Styles To Join James Corden For Carpool Karaoke

PTI

Updated: May 17, 2017, 12:54 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Harry Styles To Join James Corden For Carpool Karaoke
A file photo

London: Presenter James Corden has revealed singer Harry Styles will appear on the Carpool Karaoke segment of The Late Late Show.

After releasing his self-titled album last week, the former One Direction member will feature on the May 19 episode of the talk show, reported The Independent.

"Ladies and gentlemen, here's something to tell you, which I hope will make you happy. This Thursday, I've arranged for Mr Harry Styles, he's gonna help me get to work, on Thursday, in a brand new Carpool Karaoke. You don't want to miss it," Corden said.

Styles appeared on the The Late Late Show and sang his latest single Sign of the Times.

First Published: May 17, 2017, 12:54 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.