Harshvardhan Kapoor Apologises to Diljit Dosanjh for His Debut Award Remark

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 27, 2017, 11:22 AM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
Harshvardhan Kapoor has apologised to Diljit Dosanjh for expressing displeasure over his Filmfare debut award win for Udta Punjab.

Recently, the 26-year-old star, who was also nominated in the same category for his film Mirzya, said that the actor-singer has already featured in a Hindi movie before Udta Punjab and several regional projects and hence should not have been considered for the debut award.

Taking to Twitter, Harshvardhan wrote, "Love you to sir, have lots of respect for you and your body of work sorry if I said anything that came out wrong @diljitdosanjh @AnilKapoor." On one hand where, Harshvardhan was seemingly upset with Diljit's win, the Punjabi actor told PTI in an interview that he is not hurt by the comments the newcomer made.

"I am not hurt. I am not sad. I am thankful to Filmfare Awards for the honour that they gave me. I don't think I was deserving enough. It's a big award (and) I think they would have seen something in me and so they gave me the award," he said.

