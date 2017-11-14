Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi to Release on May 25; Read Why Karan Johar is so Excited

I'm so thrilled to let you guys know that my second film has a release date! On 25th May 2018, #VikramAdityaMotwane, the crew and I will be bringing you a bada** vigilante movie. We've been working on this passion project for a while and it's time everyone experienced this genre pic.twitter.com/52Zo2d9cZD — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) November 13, 2017

: After an impressive debut with Mirzya, Harshvardhan Kapoor is all set for the release of his second project, Bhavesh Joshi, which will arrive in cinemas on May 25, 2018.The Vikramaditya Motwane-directed film will be released by Reliance Entertainment and Eros International, read a statement.It promises some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew, and shot at some never-before-seen locations in and around Mumbai."The story explores love, friendship, anger and heroism and its relevance in today's times. It's been with me for a very long time and I'm delighted at the way it's turned out. The action sequences are awesome and I can't wait for the audience to see it," Motwane said.Taking to Twitter, Harshvardhan also expressed his excitement and wrote: "I'm so thrilled to let you guys know that my second film has a release date! On 25th May 2018, #VikramAdityaMotwane, the crew and I will be bringing you a bada** vigilante movie. We've been working on this passion project for a while and it's time everyone experienced this genre. (sic)"The film's music has been composed by Amit Trivedi with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. In case you don't know, both have worked with Motwane on his previous films Lootera and Udaan.However, looks like director-producer Karan Johar is super excited to know the releasing date of the movie. Well, let us tell you May 25 also happens to be Karan's birthday.He retweeted Harshvardhan's post and wrote: "It’s my birthday!!!!! The 25th of may!!"(With IANS inputs)