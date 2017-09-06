GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Harshvardhan Kapoor to Essay Abhinav Bindra in Biopic

Harshvardhan Kapoor, who is the son of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, will play the Olympic shooting champion Abhinav Bindra on the silver screen.

IANS

Updated:September 6, 2017, 5:29 PM IST
Star to be Harshvardhan Kapoor was also seen at the screening.
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Kapoor will play shooter Abhinav Bindra on the silver screen and says he is "stoked" to be chosen to essay the Olympic champion.

Harshvardhan on Tuesday shared a photograph of himself along with Bindra, who won the country's first individual gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play Abhinav Bindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said 'Hard Work is a talent'," he captioned the image.



Harshvardhan, 26, who is the son of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, made his debut in Bollywood with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya.

He is currently shooting for Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming film Bhavesh Joshi, which is expected to release later this year.
