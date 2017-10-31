Harvey Weinstein Banned For Life From Producers Guild of America

: Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the Producers Guild of America (PGA), and is now banned for life from being a member of the organization.PGA made the announcement on Monday.The Guild had voted on October 16 to begin the process of expelling Weinstein, but his expulsion was not immediately effective since the guild, according to its bylaws, was required to go through a termination process, reports hollywoodreporter.com.According to its rules, it is required that a member is given 15 days' notice before disciplinary action is taken. But the PGA received notice that rather than face the guild's charges, Weinstein elected to resign his membership.The Guild released a statement, saying: "In light of Mr. Weinstein's widely reported behavior - with new reports continuing to surface even now - the Producers Guild's National Board has voted unanimously to enact a lifetime ban on Mr. Weinstein, permanently barring him from PGA membership."This unprecedented step is a reflection of the seriousness with which the Guild regards the numerous reports of Mr. Weinstein's decades of reprehensible conduct. Sexual harassment can no longer be tolerated in our industry or within the ranks of Producers Guild membership."Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct, including harassment and assault, by over 50 women, with incidents dating back to the 1970s.He has also been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and suspended by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. He has even been terminated from his namesake production company, The Weinstein Co.