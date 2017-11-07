Harvey Weinstein Hired Private Investigators To Spy On Sexual Misconduct Accusers

: Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein reportedly hired private investigators to collect information about the women who accused him of sexual misconduct and reporters who were investigating his past.According to an article in The New Yorker magazine, the producer employed Black Cube, which is run mostly by former officers of Mossad and other Israeli intelligence agencies. He also hired Kroll, a popular corporate-intelligence company, reports deadline.com.Private investigators from Black Cube met actress Rose McGowan, who has been on the forefront of Weinstein scandal, accusing him of rape.The article by Ronan Farrow, who wrote on the October 10 expose on Weinstein, reports that one of the investigators posed as a women's rights advocate and secretly recorded at least four meetings with McGowan.That same investigator met a journalist to find out which women were talking to the press. In addition, Weinstein directed journalists to interview women and they would report back to him with details.Attorney David Boies confirmed that his firm paid Black Cube and Kroll and that the investigators sent him reports which he gave to Weinstein.Boies also signed the contract to attempt to uncover information that would block the New York Times story that ignited the Weinstein scandal.Weinstein spokesperson Sallie Hofmeister said in a statement to The New Yorker: "It is a fiction to suggest that any individuals were targeted or suppressed at any time."