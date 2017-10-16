Harvey Weinstein Is a Monster: JJ Abrams
The 51-year-old filmmaker said it was time to recognise the efforts of those people who came forward to call out monsters such as the producer.
Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly
Los Angeles: Director J J Abrams has joined the growing uproar in Hollywood condemning the sexual abuse women had to suffer at the hands of Harvey Weinstein, calling the media mogul "a monster".
The 51-year-old filmmaker said it was time to recognise the efforts of those people who came forward to call out monsters such as the producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"Someone said to me the other day that they are sick of hearing people talk about how disgusting it is. I don't think enough can be said about how viciously repulsive his abuse of power was. He's a monster.
"There are other monsters but there are those who fight monsters and tonight is all about those who fight monsters," Abrams said on the sidelines of the Hammer Museum Gala.
Weinstein now stands accused of advances, sexual violations and propositions on more than 30 women including actors such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd and Lea Seydoux, among others.
