Harvey Weinstein to Remain in Rehab at least Till Next Month

: Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will stay in a rehabilitation centre at least till the next month amid the sexual harassment scandal.The media mogul's spokesperson told People magazine that he will continue to be under treatment at the facility, despite his constant insistence to be shifted to a five-star hotel."Mr Weinstein is receiving in-patient as well as outpatient medical treatment for the next month or so," the spokesperson said.Another insider told People, the producer believes he does not need assistance round-the-clock."He agreed to treatment, but he doesn't think he needs rehab," they said.However, another Weinstein source claims that the media mogul has accepted that he needs help."His team set him up at a secure place to get him the help he needs - he knows and wants help. Specialists and at least one doctor are coming to him and he's taking the therapy seriously. He's not taking this lightly. This has been something he's actually been working on for a while."In his first statement after the controversy blew up, Weinstein had said he is trying to be a better person and knows that he has a long way to go."My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons... I've brought on therapists... to deal with this issue head on. I so respect all women and regret what happened. I hope that my actions will speak louder than words," he had said.Over 40 women, including names such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lupita Nyong'o and Lena Headey, have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct after a New York Times expose, which revealed that he settled with more than eight women. The NYT story was followed by a more detailed report in the New Yorker.