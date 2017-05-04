Has Abhishek Bachchan Applied For a Government Job?

Abhishek Bachchan has clearly been a no-nonsense guy. The actor, who has often been trolled on Twitter, has never shown qualms in taking on his detractors in style.

The actor is making headlines, again, after someone uploaded his picture on an admit card. That’s not all, the person, who hasn’t been identified yet, also uploaded his name on a recruitment government website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

In apparent prank,admit card with 'name', pic of @juniorbachchan appears on official website of SSC for multi-tasking (non-tech) staff exam pic.twitter.com/x1nPDKIbRX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2017

It is obvious that the actor didn’t appear for the multi-tasking (non-technical) staff examination that was scheduled for April 30 in Jaipur.

However, the website had suggested that the actor had applied for a job for junior level staff in the central government.

While SCC hasn’t clarified on the incident yet but an official has reportedly said that it’s a prank that someone has pulled on the actor. However, the culprit is yet to be identified.