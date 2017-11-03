Has Kim Sharma Finally Completed Her Divorce Proceedings?
Reports suggest that Kim Sharma has completed divorce proceedings against husband Ali Punjani
Image Courtesy: Official Instagram account
Rumor has it that Kim Sharma has finalized her divorce proceedings, having filed for divorce from her husband Ali Punjani, a Kenyan national, some months ago. Not only that, but she has also reportedly ended her relationship with fashion designer Arjun Khanna.
The divorce proceedings come after reports of bitter acrimony between the married couple, with sources close to them saying that Kim was left financially insecure following which Punjani left her for another woman.
Apparently, Kim has resumed her real name of Kimi Sharma and is attempting to regain her financial solvency by returning to Mumbai and working as a brand strategist. Following her split with Punjani, Kim left her home in Kenya, and resigned her position as CEO of the hotel chain owned by him. Kim herself has neither confirmed or denied any of these stories.
Kim first came under the spotlight with her debut in Shahrukh Khan's Mohabbatein, which was produced by Yash Raj Films. Despite the success of the film, Kim never managed to establish herself in Bollywood. Let's hope things look up for Ms Sharma.
The divorce proceedings come after reports of bitter acrimony between the married couple, with sources close to them saying that Kim was left financially insecure following which Punjani left her for another woman.
Apparently, Kim has resumed her real name of Kimi Sharma and is attempting to regain her financial solvency by returning to Mumbai and working as a brand strategist. Following her split with Punjani, Kim left her home in Kenya, and resigned her position as CEO of the hotel chain owned by him. Kim herself has neither confirmed or denied any of these stories.
Kim first came under the spotlight with her debut in Shahrukh Khan's Mohabbatein, which was produced by Yash Raj Films. Despite the success of the film, Kim never managed to establish herself in Bollywood. Let's hope things look up for Ms Sharma.