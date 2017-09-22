Haseena Parkar Film Music Review: Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Delivers a Solid, Era-appropriate Soundtrack

With Sachin-Jigar creating the soundscape of a film set over a sprawling four decades of Mumbai's underworld history, we're hopeful for an era-appropriate soundtrack, and we aren't disappointed. Hassena Parkar is a cinematic retelling of Haseena Parkar, sister of the nefarious gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and as feared in her own way. And without making a song and dance out of the whole period, the composers deliver a hit, a palpable hit.So I haven't made my mind up yet, about how much post-production work goes into an Arijit Singh song. That polish and smoothness can only be man-made. Nice song, though. The acoustic intro folds well into some simple electronic beats, making for a melodic layering and easy-to-listen-to music.With a title borrowed from the slang of the region, this one just oozes Mumbai, or Bambaii, if you prefer. The MNS probably doesn't. Even the rapping and Desi Hip-Hop of Mumbai-based Divine doesn't detract from the sound so much as adds to it.This is just fantastic. A drunken reveille on jazz horns starts off this homage to India's flapper era (a mere 50 years behind New York City), and Sunidhi Chauhan's vocals are all the oil this old swinging machine needs. Think Helen, leopard prints and Ranjeet leching somewhere. C'est formidable.Like above, but sad.