Hate Story 4 Based on Real Life Incident: Ihana Dhillon

: Actress Ihana Dhillon, who is making her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Hate Story 4, says it's based on a real-life incident."It is not a love triangle, it is a revenge story. This is a thriller movie, like the previous parts, but this part is different as the story is based on a true incident. That is probably the reason I was excited to work on the film," Ihana said here on the sidelines of a promotional photo shoot on Tuesday."I can't tell you much, but I am playing the role of a corporate girl in the film. My role is performance-based and I am really excited about it," she added.The fourth installment of the Hate Story franchise is directed by Vishal Pandya. The movie also features Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena and Gulshan Grover. It is being shot in London.On the London schedule, Ihana added: "Shooting of Hate Story 4 is almost complete. I think 90 percent of the movie is complete. I have finished my London schedule and I just got back to Mumbai."The shooting experience has been great. The entire team was great. I enjoyed working with director Vishal Pandya, and he is amazing and very nice human being. He is very talented too."About her co-stars, she said: "I am working with Urvashi Rautela. She is a nice human being. Then we have Vivan Bhatena, Karan Wahi and Gulshan Grover. The whole team and the entire crew were very nice and I felt great."Ihana also refuted rumors about catfights due to constant comparisons between her and Urvashi."I could never do catfights, it is not possible. There is no comparison as our characters are totally different. I am playing a corporate girl and she is playing a supermodel, so there is no comparison."Both the characters are totally opposite. I got along with Urvashi very well, we enjoyed working together. All the actors were like a family on the sets."The movie is slated to release on March 2, 2018.