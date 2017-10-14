GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hate Story 4 To Release On March 2, 2018

'Hate Story 4' featuring Urvashi alongside Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena, is currently being shot in London and will arrive in cinemas on March 2 next year.

News18.com

October 14, 2017
Hate Story 4 To Release On March 2, 2018
'Hate Story 4' featuring Urvashi alongside Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena, is currently being shot in London and will arrive in cinemas on March 2 next year.
Hate Story franchise is once again back and this time it is going to be even darker, says Urvashi Rautela as she revealed the release date of the fourth installment in the erotic thriller film series on Twitter.

Hate Story 4 featuring Urvashi alongside Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena, is currently being shot in London and will arrive in cinemas on March 2 next year.




The film is being directed by Vishal Pandya and produced by T-Series.
Apart from the release date, the makers also unveiled a logo for the film and will release its trailer and the poster soon.

Urvashi, who is quite active on social media, has been constantly giving updates to fans about her Hate Story shoot diaries from the British capital.

Check out a few pictures here:

I hate love story but i love HATE STORY 🎥🎥🇬🇧 #HateStory4 #Tasha #london #uk #midnight #fun @vishalpandya05

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor (@urvashirautelaforever) on





Infinite 🎁 gifts & presents from fans worldwide #HATESTORY4 #LONDON #love #you #all #morning ❤️🇮🇳🇬🇧🎥💎💎💎 @ted_baker

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor (@urvashirautelaforever) on



