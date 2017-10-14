Hate Story 4 To Release On March 2, 2018
'Hate Story 4' featuring Urvashi alongside Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena, is currently being shot in London and will arrive in cinemas on March 2 next year.
'Hate Story 4' featuring Urvashi alongside Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena, is currently being shot in London and will arrive in cinemas on March 2 next year.
Hate Story franchise is once again back and this time it is going to be even darker, says Urvashi Rautela as she revealed the release date of the fourth installment in the erotic thriller film series on Twitter.
Hate Story 4 featuring Urvashi alongside Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena, is currently being shot in London and will arrive in cinemas on March 2 next year.
The film is being directed by Vishal Pandya and produced by T-Series.
Apart from the release date, the makers also unveiled a logo for the film and will release its trailer and the poster soon.
Urvashi, who is quite active on social media, has been constantly giving updates to fans about her Hate Story shoot diaries from the British capital.
Check out a few pictures here:
Hate Story 4 featuring Urvashi alongside Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena, is currently being shot in London and will arrive in cinemas on March 2 next year.
#HATESTORY4 will be back darker than ever !!!— URVASHI RAUTELA (@URautelaForever) October 14, 2017
releases 02.03.18
2nd March 2018 ✨🙏🏻❣️ #love #you #all pic.twitter.com/1JwG2U68JV
The film is being directed by Vishal Pandya and produced by T-Series.
Apart from the release date, the makers also unveiled a logo for the film and will release its trailer and the poster soon.
Urvashi, who is quite active on social media, has been constantly giving updates to fans about her Hate Story shoot diaries from the British capital.
Check out a few pictures here:
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gautam Gambhir Turns 36: Twitter Wishes the Southpaw
- Tu Hai Mera Sunday Makers Continue To Fight a Battle For More Screens, Apt Timings
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Swift Sport and 2017 Dzire Wins Good Design Award in Japan
- FIFA U-17 World Cup: England vs Mexico Highlights - As It Happened
- Priyank to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash?