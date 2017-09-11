Have a Little Control Post-Fatherhood: George Clooney

: Actor George Clooney opened up about his life with and after his newborn twins -- Alexander and Ella, both three months old, with human rights lawyer Amal. He is surprised that he has little control.During the premiere of his new movie, Suburbicon, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, Clooney said everybody quickly realises their capactity to control post-fatherhood."I was surprised how much I thought I had in control and how little control I actually have. I have none! I think everybody quickly realises that," he said.Talking about his daughter, Clooney says she looks like his wife."My daughter looks exactly like Amal. She has big beautiful eyes... It's incredible," Clooney said.