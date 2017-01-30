Have a Long Way to Go as Actor, Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is basking in the appreciation coming his way for his performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, believes his journey as an actor has just begun. He says he has a long way to go.

"Even though I have been in the industry since 2000, my acting career kind of took off in 2012 and it has been a very satisfying journey so far. But it has just begun and I have a long way to go," Nawazuddin, who doesn't like to dwell on success for too long, told IANS.

Looking back at the experience of working with the three superstars, he said: "It's from them I learnt how to sustain one's position for long, with a variety of roles. The learning has been immense because of their vast experience. They are all great entertainers and that's proof to their popularity."

Nawazuddin's performance was much talked about in "Raees", with most critics highlighting that he overshadowed King Khan.

Prod the "Raman Raghav" star about this opinion, and pat comes the reply: "I believe my performance was enhanced due to Shah Rukh's presence. Acting is a process of give and take. Had he not given me the scope and platform to perform, I wouldn't have done so well. He understood and respected my character, thus allowing my role to hog the limelight."

Willing to not take any credit for film's success, he said: "As actors, we complemented each other very well. Our theatre background helped us discover new facets. The love-hate relationship we share in the film didn't reflect on paper, but we made it work because we understood each other."

"It's unfair to single out a performance. People are enjoying the film and not just my performance. All of us involved in the film deserve equal credit," he added.

With an interesting line-up of films in his kitty this year, Nawazuddin is kicked about playing Urdu writer Sadat Hassan Manto in Nandita Das's upcoming biopic.

"I'm very excited as it's going to be a very different experience. I commenced work on this biopic a long time ago. I'm working very hard to get a grip over the character. Manto as a writer was way ahead of his time and his writings have strong contemporary relevance," he said.

Asked how much of self-research goes into a project where he has to essay a real-life character, he said: "It involves lot of preparation on your own. It also depends on the director because it's important to work hand-in-hand to achieve the common vision."

He will be seen playing an astronaut in "Chanda Mama Door Ke", for which he will commence shooting from June or July.

"This project will be very big in terms of scale. I will have to undergo special training in zero gravity room and also under water," he said.