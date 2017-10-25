Have Been Asked to Compromise for Work: Irrfan Khan on Harvey Weinstein Row

While Hollywood is rocked by the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Irrfan Khan said things are not that different in Bollywood as he was asked to compromise in his initial days. Without taking names, the actor, 50, said he has been at the receiving end of such proposals."It has happened to me a lot of times. It won't be good to take names but a lot of times it has been hinted to me and sometimes I have been told clearly that if I compromise I'll get the job. But now it doesn't happen," he said during a media interaction here.Irrfan said such things are tricky, especially when they come from the people one knows."It (invitation) has come from both, males and females. It becomes slightly weird because when people you know and respect a lot, give you such offers, you feel that thedynamics of the relationship will change. That's the sad part. But I have the power to accept or refuse them."Recently New York Times did a detailed expose of Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct. More than 50 women have come forward after the October 5 report.Irrfan, who has worked in major Hollywood projects such as Jurassic World and Life of Pi, said anything that happens without mutual consent should be condemned. "You do experience these things. A person might propose 'If you sleep with me I'll give you work', but you have the power to say no. Such indications are given to both men and women, but women face it more.Yes, if it is happening without consent or forcefully, then it's extremely saddening," he said."If there is a person who is repeatedly doing these things, he must be exposed. It's necessary to talk about him." The actor said the way a person behaves is also a reflection of the society. "To sexually exploit someone is a disease in itself. It reflects the dynamics of our society - that it's sexually suppressed. As far as sexual exploitations go, the one who has more power will exploit the other gender."... Exploitation is not the key factor, it's the suppression. People should be allowed to mingle. The government or any other body is no one to pass judgements," headded.He was speaking at the song launch of his latest film Qarib Qarib Singlle.