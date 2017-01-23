Have Been Offered Bigg Boss Since First Season: Rohit Roy

Mumbai: Actor Rohit Roy says he has been getting offers to appear on Bigg Boss right from its inception but he would rather be a viewer than a contestant on the popular reality TV show.

The Swabhimaan actor insists he will be a very bad contestant. "From the inception of Bigg Boss, they have been calling me. And I am not cut out for it. I don't why they call me because I will be a very bad contestant," Rohit told PTI. "I know they have 38 cameras, I have "a life, family, a name. I am not going to chuck it all up to go to Bigg Boss. Although I find it very interesting to watch. There is a certain amount of voyeurism in all of us," he added.

The 48-year-old actor says he came very close to participating on the show once but backed out last moment. "I have been offered lots of money to appear on the show and there have been times when I've been swayed because I wanted to challenge myself, to see if I can live with barely

known people and maintain calm, not burst out. "For that reason I came completely close to it, some 6-7 years ago. Now the time has gone, it is not happening." The actor, who featured in popular series like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Swabhimaan is open to doing more TV but feels he may not fit into the traditional space of family drama anymore.

"The question of picking the roles is important. I never fit into the Saas-bahu saga, or even a Baalika Vadhu. I would rather do something which is in sync with my thinking. "I have nothing against these shows, but just that I can't do them. Today I can't do a Swabhimaan again. I don't

know if I'll be able to do a family drama but I'll definitely be doing TV," he said.

Rohit will next be seen in a negative role in Kaabil. The action-thriller features Hrithik Roshan as a blind man, who avenges the death of his girlfriend, enacted by Yami Gautam. It is set to release on January 25.